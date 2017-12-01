Report lays out options for way forward on coal ash; critics respond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A new report prepared for Dominion Energy says it would be cheaper and quicker to close and cover the company’s largest Virginia coal ash ponds than to recycle the waste or move it to landfills.

The report released Friday was mandated by Virginia’s General Assembly, which also put on hold the company’s plans to close its coal ash ponds until lawmakers can review Dominion’s findings.

Coal ash is the heavy metal-laden waste that’s left over after decades of burning coal to produce electricity.

For decades, coal ash has been stored in landfills or in ponds, often near waterways. Recent spills have drawn concerns about its storage.

Adrienne Kotula, the Policy and Government Affairs Manager for James River Association, which seeks to advocate for the health of the James River, said in a statement Friday that the group is reviewing the Dominion’s findings while emphasizing the need to close the coal ash ponds.

“We’re grateful for the leadership shown by our elected officials in requiring this comprehensive assessment of coal ash ponds and closure options prior to the issuance of state permits for their closure plans,” Kotula said. “We must now use this information to move ahead and close Virginia’s coal ash ponds in a manner that will protect the James River and the millions of citizens that rely on it.”

Representatives from the Southern Environmental Law Center criticized the report, saying it appears designed to justify Dominion’s initial plans for disposal of coal ash.

“At first glance, this report seems skewed toward justifying Dominion’s insistence on capping these leaking coal ash pits in place, rather than taking a realistic look at alternative closure methods,” said Southern Environmental Law Center attorney Nate Benforado. “Given that Dominion now admits to substantial groundwater pollution at all of the sites, we cannot simply leave this ash in these leaking pits. We need to get it out of our water and either into a modern landfill or into the hands of Virginia businesses that want to use it safely in roads and other projects.”

The Southern Environmental Law Center said that they believe Dominion’s assessment overstates the time and cost required to remove the coal ash.

Dominion will be giving a presentation on their findings at the upcoming State Water Commission meeting Monday, Dec. 5 at 10 a.m. at the Capitol. Residents and interested parties are welcome to join.

Check here for more information about the meeting.

