Report finds law enforcement failed at Charlottesville rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC/AP) — A former federal prosecutor released the findings of his investigation into Charlottesville’s response to white nationalist rallies this summer.

Former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy released the 207-page final report Friday morning of the Independent Review of the 2017 Protest Events in Charlottesville.

It addresses a May torch-light rally, a Ku Klux Klan gathering in July and the “Unite the Right” event Aug. 12 that exploded into violence and resulted in the death of a woman when a car crashed into counter-protesters.

Heaphy interviewed law enforcement and government officials as well as protesters, counter-protesters and onlookers at each event.

In the report, he issues recommendations regarding preparing for civil disturbance, effective management of protest events, changes in law and restoring faith in government.

Authorities have faced blistering criticism for their response to the August rally in particular.

Heaphy is also expected to hold a news conference at 11 a.m. Friday to discuss his report.

