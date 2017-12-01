Police: Woman arrested after striking person with vehicle during fight, fleeing the scene

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County woman is facing multiple charges after she allegedly struck a person with a vehicle during a fight and then fled the scene.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, November 14. Police say they were called to the 5100 block of Reilly Street for a disorderly situation. It was reported that a group of people got into an argument that turned physical.

During the altercation, police say 21-year-old Kaniqua Shatwona Boisseau got into a vehicle and struck the victim with it before fleeing the scene.

Boisseau was later arrested and charged with malicious wounding and felony hit and run.

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

