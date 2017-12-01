Police: Salem HS student died from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Related Coverage Death of student under investigation at Virginia Beach high school

UPDATE (Dec. 1, 2017): Police say investigators determined the student died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE (Nov. 30, 2017):

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — What was supposed to be happy day for students and parents at Salem High School turned tragic Thursday when a student was found dead inside a school bathroom.

“I’m shocked and I’m saddened,” said parent Demond Smith.

It was just after 8 a.m. when the school went into lockdown. There were 200 parents at the school for “A Day in the Sun,” a program that gives parents the opportunity to shadow their kids.

Officials with Virginia Beach City Public Schools initially said Thursday morning that the school was placed on lockdown due to a medical emergency. Police responded to the school for a cardiac arrest call.

“We were in my son’s drama class and they come on to the announcement that we were on an internal lockdown,” Smith added. “When they first said that the school was going on an internal lockdown all the kids kind of went into panic mode like ‘oh my God, what’s going on?’”

Most inside didn’t know the answer. Rumors began to spread and those parents who weren’t at school already rushed to find out.

“I just got a text message from my daughter saying the school was on lockdown and we can’t get in and they can’t get out,” said parent Henry Pounder.

Rescue crews rushed to the school and found a teenage boy dead in one of the school’s bathrooms.

“We heard this loud bang in the hallway,” added a Salem High sophomore. “At first everybody thought it was a chair that had fallen over, but it was much louder than that.”

Pulley was in the classroom across from the bathroom. She says that sound was a gunshot.

“My teacher was telling us there is a stretcher going into the bathroom,” Pulley said,

Police say there was no foul play and they aren’t looking for any suspects.

“I don’t understand how he had a gun,” added Smith. “Why was there a gun in the school and not really understanding why he shot himself? It is just sad.”

School ended at noon and we’re told grief counselors will be on hand the rest of the week.

“It’s really sad,” Pulley added. “I don’t know who it is, so at the moment, I don’t know if I know them or not so it’s a bit worrying.”

“We are extremely saddened today,” said Principal Matt Delaney. “It is something we never want to have occur at any situation.”

Delaney sent out a message about the student’s death.

Good morning, Salem High School parents. This is Principal Matt Delaney calling with an update to today’s external lockdown. I want to let you know that police are investigating the death of an individual student at our school. Officers tell us that no foul play is suspected and police are not looking for a suspect. While the external lockdown continues, we are making plans for an early departure for all students by 12:00 p.m. today. Students will be offered a bag lunch as they exit the building. Bus transportation will be provided and dismissal will occur as usual. There is no need for parents to pick their children up at the school, unless this is your typical practice. In addition, all afterschool activities here at Salem High School are cancelled today. I appreciate your continued patience and understanding. This is a sad day for our Salem community. Please know that counselors are at the school now and will continue to be available in the days ahead. Thank you.

Police spokesperson Tonya Pierce says the family of the student has been notified.

