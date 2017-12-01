Police: Burglary suspects spent 10 hours trying on clothes, using computer in apartment complex mailroom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives in Richmond are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects responsible for a bizarre crime that occurred in the city’s Union Hill neighborhood.

Surveillance video shows two suspects — a black adult male with medium length dreadlocks and an adult female with short, dark hair — following a tenant into an apartment complex in the 1900 block of Cedar Street at 8:55 p.m. on Thursday, November 30.

The tenant then gave the suspects access to a mailroom; police say the tenant may have believed the suspects were also residents of the building.

Inside the mailroom, the couple opened several packages that contained various items of clothing. They tried some of the clothing on and also logged into the mailroom computer.

Police say the suspects spent roughly 10 hours inside the mail room and didn’t leave until 7 a.m. Friday.

Anyone with information that could assist police in their investigation is asked to call First Precinct Det. Adrian Partain at (804) 646-1290 or (804) 510-4186 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

