Oh, deer: Startled doe scrambles through Mississippi school

ENTERPRISE, Miss. (AP) — A deer darted through two hallways of a Mississippi school, startling students as they were arriving for the day.

People jumped out of the way and no one was injured.

Enterprise Middle School is in a rural, wooded area about 100 miles (161 kilometers) east of Jackson. Principal Marlon Brannan says it’s unusual to see deer on campus, but this doe was grazing on a playground Wednesday morning.

He says the doe bloodied its nose by jumping and hitting a window three times; it then ran through an open door.

Brannan says “that deer was moving full-throttle” as it scrambled down two tile hallways, going about 200 feet (61 meters) before sliding out another open door. It ran between two vehicles in the carpool line and escaped to the woods.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.