Nurse accused of drugging and sexually assaulting teenager

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — A registered nurse from West Virginia is accused of giving excessive drugs to a teenager and then trying to sexually abuse her while she was under the influence.

Joseph David Lyons, 40 of Bluefield, is charged with sexual abuse by parent, guardian or custodian.

According to court documents, Lyons admitted to giving the victim melatonin, Benadryl and Nyquil before the alleged incident took place. The victim told investigators it was not an isolated incident.

Lyons is being held in the Southern Regional Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.