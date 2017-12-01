No. 1 James Madison begins FCS national title defense Saturday

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WRIC) — The journey to a second straight FCS national championship for the James Madison football program starts Saturday, 2:00 p.m. at Bridgeforth Stadium against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Dukes (11-0) and Seawolves (10-2) both compete in the Colonial Athletic Association but did not meet in the regular season this year. Their last meeting was on October 3rd, 2015 when James Madison defeated Stony Brook 38-20.

The Dukes own the nation’s longest win-streak at 23 consecutive victories and have gone back-to-back years undefeated in conference play.