Mechanicsville man dies after tire blowout causes him to lose control of truck

POWHATAN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Mechanicsville man died early Friday morning after a tire blowout caused him to lose control of his truck and crash into a ditch in Powhatan County.

Police said alcohol is also being considered a factor in the crash.

State Police said the incident happened around 2 a.m. in the 3600 block of Old River Trail.

McDonald Wellford III, 27, was driving eastbound when police said his left front tire blew out, causing him to lose control.

The truck ran off the right side of the road, hitting a ditch, causing it to flip.

Police said Wellford died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash remains under investigation.

