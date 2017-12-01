Man recovering from shooting in Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is recovering after being shot in the city’s Southside early Friday morning.
Police say he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.
It happened around 12:45 on Minefee Street.
Police say they are looking for a woman suspect who ran away from the scene.
They are still investigating.
