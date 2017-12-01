Man recovering from shooting in Richmond’s Southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is recovering after being shot in the city’s Southside early Friday morning.

Police say he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and is expected to be okay.

It happened around 12:45 on Minefee Street.

Police say they are looking for a woman suspect who ran away from the scene.

They are still investigating.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.