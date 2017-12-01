Independent review finds law enforcement failed on multiple fronts at Charlottesville rally

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A former federal prosecutor released the findings of his investigation into Charlottesville’s response to white nationalist rallies over the summer.

Former U.S. Attorney Tim Heaphy, who is now a partner with the law firm Hunton & Williams, released the over 200-page independent review Friday morning.

The review addresses a May torch-light rally, a July Ku Klux Klan gathering and the deadly “Unite the Right” event on Aug. 12.

Heaphy interviewed law enforcement, government officials, protesters, counter-protesters and onlookers at each of the rallies.

The independent review found that law enforcement failed on multiple fronts on Aug. 12, including by not adequately communicating or coordinating in advance. It also found that an officer was removed from an area where a car plowed into counter-protesters, ultimately killing Heather Heyer.

“This represents a failure of one of government’s core functions_the protection of fundamental rights,” the report says. “Law enforcement also failed to maintain order and protect citizens from harm, injury, and death. Charlottesville preserved neither of those principles on Aug. 12, which has led to deep distrust of government within this community.”

The report also issues recommendations regarding preparing for civil disturbance, effective management of protest events, changes in law and restoring faith in government.

