Hanover residents get same day access to mental health and substance abuse treatment

HANOVER, Va. (WRIC) — Hanover residents with mental health or substance abuse problems now have faster access to the help they need.

“It really is a more rapid access to the services they need, explains Community Services Board Executive Director Ivy Sager.

People struggling with mental health or substance abuse concerns can now walk into the Community Services Board office without an appointment and take the first step to treatment.

“In the sense that as individuals come in and are ready to start their therapeutic process or ready to say today’s the day, something needs to change or I’m willing to begin a new process, then that can happen,” adds Sager.

In the past, people who visited the office for help were screened then told to come back at a designated time weeks later. With the new Same Day Access program, individuals begin therapy within seven days.

“Which is important,” says Sager, “If they’re willing to walk in and start the process, we want to support them in continuing it.”

Same Day Access is already available in Henrico and Chesterfield.

All Community Services Boards are expected to offer it by 2019.

The Hanover Community Services Board office is at 12300 Washington Highway in Ashland. It’s open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For additional information, call 804-365-4222.

