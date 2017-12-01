Hand grenade found in donation to California Goodwill store

PLACENTIA, Calif. (AP/WAVY) — Authorities say someone left a hand grenade inside a box of donations that was dropped off by a woman at a Goodwill store in Southern California.

The Placentia Police Department says it received a call reporting a hand grenade found in a box of donations. An unidentified woman dropped off the box Wednesday at the store in the city of Placentia near Los Angeles.

Police say store workers discovered the grenade as they sifted through donations.

Officers evacuated neighboring businesses and a bomb squad was sent to safely retrieve the grenade.

The nonprofit Goodwill Industries International Inc. has more than 3,200 retail thrift stores.

