Fredericksburg man dies when vehicle crashes through brick wall into tree in King George Co.

KING GEORGE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police report that a Fredericksburg man is dead after his vehicle crashed through a brick wall and into a tree in King George County Friday.

Police said the incident happened around 2 p.m. in the 10300 block of Route 625, which is also called Salem Church Road.

Christopher Lee Snyder, 36, was driving eastbound when he drove off the road while driving through a sharp curve. Snyder’s vehicle went through a brick wall before striking a tree.

Police said that Snyder was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

He died from his injuries at the scene.

Police said speed was a factor leading to the crash.\

