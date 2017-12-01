FBI offering reward in search for serial armed bank robbery suspect

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The FBI is offering a reward for information leading to a suspect who is wanted for his alleged involvement in a string of armed bank robberies.

Ward Christopher Royal, 54, is believed to have robbed four area banks — two in Henrico County and two in Richmond — during a month’s span.

Below are the four dates and locations of the bank robberies for which Royal is believed to be responsible for:

Wells Fargo Bank – 8101 Brook Road in Henrico County, Virginia on October 17, 2017

Wells Fargo Bank – 5610 Brook Road in Henrico County, Virginia on October 30, 2017

New Generations Bank – 1700 Robin Hood Road in Richmond, Virginia on November 7, 2017

Wells Fargo Bank – 4901 West Broad Street in Richmond, Virginia on November 11, 2017

There is an active state warrant out for Royal for charges of robbery and using a firearm in the commission of a felony, second offense.

He is described as a 5-foot-8, 180-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.