Driver leads police on chase through two counties

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Amelia County Sheriff’s Office says a driver lead officers on a high-speed chase through two counties Friday morning.

Police say the chase began in Amelia County and ended at the Victorian Square Shopping Center in Chesterfield County.

8News crews on scene witnessed a vehicle being hauled away on a tow truck.

No other information on the incident was released. Stay with 8News for updates on this developing story.

Click here to check on crime in your area.

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.