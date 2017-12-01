Campbell Soup testing home delivery service

(KRON/CNN) — You could soon get Campbell’s soup delivered right to your doorstep.

The Campbell company says it is about to begin testing an online service for home delivery this month.

Campbell’s will ship premium soups for consumers to heat up at home.

Shoppers will pick canned soup from Campbell’s website. It will then be shipped from a warehouse to their front doors.

Campbell is under additional pressure in the wake of Amazon’s buyout of Whole Foods.

A Campbell spokesman says the home delivery testing is part of a push to overhaul the way the company does business.

