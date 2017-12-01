2 more arrests made after man found decapitated with heart removed by alleged MS-13 gang members

WHEATON, Md. (WRIC) — Two additional people were arrested Friday in the brutal murder of a man who was found in a park decapitated, stabbed more than 100 times with his heart removed in Maryland.

Doris Esmeralda Giron-Jiminez, 24 and Albaro Armando Rosa-Moreno, 22 were arrested and charged with first-degree murder Thursday by Montgomery County Police.

Police said Rosa-Moreno planned the murder for two weeks, helped dig the shallow grave where the body was later found and took turns stabbing the victim multiple times. Rosa-Moreno is also accused of using a machete to dismember the body.

These are the second and third arrests in the case.

PREVIOUS STORY: Police: Maryland man found decapitated, heart removed and stabbed by MS-13 members

On Nov. 11, Miguel Angel Lopez-Abrego, 19, was also charged with first-degree murder.

Six other suspects are believed to still be at large. A tenth suspect is working with investigators as a confidential informant.

The informant led police to the grave where the body was found in Wheaton Regional Park on Sept. 5. Police said the victim’s heart had been removed from his chest and buried with the body.

The victim has still not been identified, but police said he was killed between Dec. 2016 and March 2017. Police believe he was from Annapolis, Maryland.

Police described the victim as a 5’5″ Hispanic male weighing about 126 pounds with short brown hair. Police said he was missing a lower tooth.

The victim was found wearing a gray sweatshirt with the words “First United Methodist Church Laurel” written on the left chest of the shirt with a gray hooded long-sleeve shirt underneath with black sweat pants and blue athletic shorts underneath the number “19” printed on the left side. He was also wearing a rosary necklace.

