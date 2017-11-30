Woods returns with solid round and good start in Bahama

Tiger Woods tees off on the first hole at the Hero World Challenge golf tournament at Albany Golf Club in Nassau, Bahamas, on Nov. 30, 2017. (Dante Carrer / AP)

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Tiger Woods looked a lot better in his return to golf than he did when he left.

Playing for the first time since his fourth back surgery, Woods returned from a 10-month layoff with a 3-under 69 on a breezy Thursday in the Bahamas and was three shots behind Tommy Fleetwood after the opening round of the Hero World Challenge.

Unlike a year ago, Woods didn’t show any fatigue at the end of his round. His only regret was playing the par 5s at Albany Golf Club in 1-over par. That included a bogey on the par-5 ninth when he took four shots from about 30 feet, starting with a chip that didn’t reach the green.

He made five birdies, had a few fist pumps and even a few choice words.

