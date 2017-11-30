Wife of Colonial Heights missing man: ‘I’m terrified that I’m going to get the call that he’s not here anymore’

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — Family members are reaching out for help finding a Colonial Heights man who has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Mark Middlebrooks was last seen on Saturday, Nov. 18 in Essex County.

8News Reporter Tracey Smith spoke with Middlebrooks’ wife Amy who said his disappearance has thrown the family for a loop.

She said the last time she spoke with Mark, he told her he was on the way home.

But he never made it.

“As time goes on, it just gets more and more scary,” Amy Middlebrooks said. “It just doesn’t make sense. None of this makes sense.”

Mark was last seen with a friend in Essex County driving a white Lexus.

“He had texted me Saturday night and said that he was on his way home and we were texting back and forth and next thing I know, his phone just went dead,” Amy said.

His wife describes Mark as a family man who is always with his children. One of his three kids has special needs.

Amy said when Mark is not at home, he’s at school.

“Honestly, it is tearing me up. I can’t sleep more than a couple of hours. I’m having nightmares,” Amy Middlebrooks said. “When I wake up I expect him to be there and he’s not. I’ve become a single parent overnight of three children.”

She said, more importantly, she misses the emotional support Mark gave.

“He’s my best friend, he’s my soul mate. When something happens, he’s who I call. And I go to call him and nobody’s there,” she said.

Colonial Heights Police Department has called this disappearance suspicious.

Captain William Ansoach with the Colonial Heights Police Department said they are doing what they can to find Mark.

“What made this case take a turn was the length of time that Mr. Middlebrooks has been missing,” Ansoach said.

Now his wife is just praying he comes home soon. She admits, however, that she sometimes fears the worst.

“I’m terrified that I’m going to get the call that he’s not here anymore and that he’s not coming home to the kids and I don’t understand why,” she said.

Friends described Mark as the sort of person who would never leave his family without explaining where he was.

Anyone with information about Mark’s whereabouts is asked to call Colonial Heights Police at (804) 520-9311.

