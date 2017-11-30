‘We cannot tolerate it’: Virginia officer partners with MADD to campaign against drunk driving

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The holidays can be one of the most dangerous times of the year on the road as more people get behind the wheel after a night of drinking.

Colonel Edwin Roessler, Chief of Police for Fairfax County, knows that reality all too well. Now, he’s doing his part to try and save a life.

Roessler, a 30-year member of the force, was sitting at a red light after a long day on the job last December when his life flashed before his eyes.

“This vehicle hit me about 55 miles an hour, just straight on, and if it was not for my seatbelt and the correct positioning of my headrest I doubt I would be talking to you right now,” Col. Roessler recalled.

Roessler said he later found out the driver and her passenger were both drunk.

“It felt like minutes and in reality it was only less than a fraction of a second,” he said.

It’s a story Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) have heard one too many times.

Just last year between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve, there were 891 drunk driving deaths across the country.

“We cannot tolerate that, because we can prevent it,” Col. Roessler said.

That’s why you’ll likely see red ribbons on cars — to help spread awareness to save life and don’t drink and drive.

