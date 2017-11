Warrant: 3-year-old North Carolina boy dies after mother refuses to take him to the doctor

GARNER, N.C. (WNCN) — A North Carolina mother is facing a child abuse charge after failing to take her 3-year-old son to the doctor after he got sick, which led to his death, according to a Wake County arrest warrant.

Deysi Yhuriko Martinez, 22, of the 8500 block of Bovine Place, is charged with one count of felony negligent child abuse — serious bodily injury.

According to the warrant, Martinez showed “a reckless disregard for human life…whose willful act of failing to provide care…when [her son] fell ill on [Aug. 9] until he was dying on [Aug. 10] around 3 p.m., demonstrates her willful act and/or gross negligence omission which led to the death of [the] 3-year-old.”

In court Thursday, it was revealed the child suffered a tear to his intestines and later died from sepsis.

Martinez was arrested on Wednesday on the charge.

She was initially being held under a $150,000 secured bond but the judge raised her bond to $500,000.

Other charges are possible against other individuals in the case.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed they were called to Martinez’s address on Bovine Place on Oct. 2 because of a domestic assault call and contacted child protective services after that.

