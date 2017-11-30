NORFOLK, Va. (WRIC) — The lion exhibit at the Virginia Zoo just got a new addition.

While the male lion cub does not yet have a name, zoo workers said the labor was a great success.

The cub was born to mother Zola and father Mramba on Oct. 28 and weighed three pounds five ounces at birth.

“The birth of any animal is always exciting,” said Greg Bockheim, Executive Director of the Virginia Zoo told 8News affiliate WVEC. “The birth of this lion cub specifically is a significant contribution to its genetic population and also provides a fun educational opportunity to our community.”

Zoo workers said Zola gave birth inside a den in the Africa-Okavanga Delta exhibit.

Virginia Zoo announces the birth of a new lion cub View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Image courtesy of WVEC Image courtesy of WVEC Image courtesy of WVEC Image courtesy of WVEC Image courtesy of WVEC

Fortunately, the cub opened his eyes and bonded with his mother within a few days as needed.

He’s now four weeks old and weighs a healthy 10 pounds.

More photos will be coming soon, and the zoo plans to install a cub cam for online viewing.

