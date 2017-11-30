Virginia ABC offering specialty bourbon through online lottery

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control will distribute bourbons from the popular Van Winkle series through an online lottery.

For the first time, customers will have the opportunity to enter to win and purchase a four-bottle Van Winkle Collection package, including the Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 Year, Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15 Year, Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year and Van Winkle Special Reserve 10 Year bourbons.

The lottery forms will be available for five days. Winners will be selected at random in a drawing. The lottery is open to Virginia residents only, and winners must present a valid Virginia photo ID at the time of purchase.

The specific dates for each lottery and the product prices are as follows:

• Dec. 6-10 – Van Winkle Collection package; $999.99

• Dec. 13-17 – Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 Year Bourbon; $269.99

• Dec. 20-24 – Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15 Year Bourbon; $99.99

• Jan. 3-7 – Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year Bourbon; $69.99

• Jan. 10-14 – Old Rip Van Winkle 10 Year Bourbon; $59.99

The lottery forms and the full terms and conditions will be available here.

___

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.