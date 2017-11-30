Teen’s tweet goes viral, now ‘owes’ more than $215K to charity

SEATTLE (WRIC) — Over Thanksgiving break this year, Danni Messina turned to social media to help raise money for charity.

The 19-year-old from Seattle tweeted on Nov. 25, saying she would donate $0.50 for every retweet and $0.25 for every favorite she received to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Little did she know, her tweet would go viral, making it nearly impossible for her to donate so much money.

As of Thursday, the tweet had nearly 203,000 people retweets and 469,000 favorites, meaning she would have to donate $215,000 to stick to her goal.

“I was originally planning on donating personally $1,000,” Messina told reporters.

In order to fulfill her promise, Messina took to GoFundMe, asking the public for assistance.

“I tweeted because I had absolutely no idea there would be that much support around the idea,” she explained. “So, unfortunately, I don’t have the funds to support this, but here is a link to donate to one of the best hospitals there is.”

By Thursday morning, she had gotten donations from 1,048 people, totaling $60,180.

While she was unable to come up with the $210,000 that she promised, Messina said she hopes the effort will raise awareness for a good cause.

“I am still in shock. I think it’s so incredible that people are donating because they saw my tweet,” she said. “I love the awareness part of it, and it’s been awesome talking to St. Jude more.”

