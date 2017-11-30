Smoke and flames visible from roof in south Richmond house fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond fire crews have knocked down a house fire in Richmond’s south side, where crews saw smoke and fire visible upon arrival.

Fire officials said the fire happened in the 5000 block of Snead Road off of Broad Rock Boulevard.

When crews arrived, they said they saw smoke and fire coming from the roof of the one-story dwelling.

After conducting an interior attack, they were able to knock down the fire at 10:40 p.m.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.