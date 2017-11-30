Richmond police search for missing man last seen over a week ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is seeking help in locating a man that has been missing for over a week.

Police said that 37-year-old Jason A. Taylor was last seen driving away from apartments on Ellwood Avenue in the late afternoon on Nov. 22. His vehicle is a black 2005 Toyota Tacoma pickup.

Taylor is described as 6 feet tall, with blue eyes and short brown hair, and weighing approximately 190 pounds.

Anyone who sees Taylor or has information on his whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective D. Burt at (804) 646-3913 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

