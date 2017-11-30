Richmond man charged in 2016 homicide sentenced to life in prison

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man has been sentenced to life in prison in connection with a 2016 homicide that occurred in the city’s Swansboro West neighborhood.

Tracey Hughes, 54, received the sentencing in court on Wednesday. He was charged with first-degree murder as possession of a sawed-off shotgun and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in connection with the death of 35-year-old Naquan R. Bentley.

Bentley’s body was found last October 22 in the 5800 block of Westover Village Drive. Police say he was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and pronounced dead at the scene.

Hughes, of the 3300 block of Lawson Street, was taken into custody later that day.

