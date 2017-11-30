Report: More than 300 animals rescued from ‘deplorable’ conditions at Louisa County farm

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — More than 300 animals were rescued from a Louisa County farm Wednesday night, with law enforcement describing the conditions as “deplorable.”

The Central Virginian reports that the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office received a call about goats in the middle of West Old Mountain Road. When deputies returned the goats to the 40-acre farm, they discovered multitudes of animals “in distress or actually deceased already.”

Among the hundreds of animals that were rescued are horses, emus, goats, sheep, guinea pigs, cats, rabbits, chickens, ducks, turkeys and a peacock.

Veterinarians on scene determined some animals had to be euthanized because of their conditions. Sgt. Mark Stanton said there was no food in some of the cages.

“It’s not something we like to do, but there was no choice in the matter in this one,” Stanton told The Central Virginian.

The rescued animals are now being cared for at temporary shelters.

Due to the ongoing investigation, the sheriff’s office would not comment on the owner of the animals or if any warrants have been filed.

