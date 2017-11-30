Puppy with ears cut off rescued in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KNWA) — An Oklahoma man has vowed to find the person responsible for cutting off a 3-month-old puppy’s ears.

Rocky the dog was found crying in an Oklahoma City backyard, 8News affiliate KNWA reports. His ears had been completely removed.

“We’ve seen instances where … someone attempted to crop ears and did a poor job,” Jon Gary, superintendent of Oklahoma City Animal Welfare, told KOCO this week. “The ears were intentionally removed from the animal.”

Rocky can still hear and is recovering at a foster home.

“If no owner comes forward, he’ll be available for adoption,” Gary said. “But it’ll be several weeks before we’re able to do that, due to the nature of his injuries.”

When Matt Niksch heard Rocky’s story, he “just snapped,” KNWA reports. He vowed to find out what happened to the pup, even putting up $1,000 of his own money as a reward.

“We’re coming. We’ll find you,” said Niksch, who owns two dogs. “I mean, if it takes money to find you, we’ll find you.”

PETA is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to a conviction.

“I’ll keep posting it on Facebook … whatever, until they’re caught,” Niksch said.

