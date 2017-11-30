Police: Robbery suspect sprayed cashier with pepper spray, fled with cash

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Detectives in Richmond are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who is accused of robbing a Northside convenience store on Tuesday, November 28.

At around 7:15 a.m., police were called to a convenience store in the 1400 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for a reported robbery. Responding officers were told the suspect walked into the business and browsed several items in the store. He then approached the cashier with a $1 bill to pay for candy and, when the cashier opened the cash drawer, sprayed the employee with pepper spray and grabbed an undisclosed amount of cash from the open drawer.

The suspect fled the scene and was last seen running northbound on High Street towards Fritz Street.

The suspect is described as a black male, between 20-30 years old and 140-160 pounds, with brown eyes and short, dark facial hair. He is roughly 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10 inches tall and was wearing a burgundy coat, dark jeans, white and black tennis shoes and a black skull cap.

Anyone with information that may be helpful to the investigation is asked to call Fourth Precinct Det. Michael DiSalvo at (804) 646-3184 or (804) 510-4198 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

