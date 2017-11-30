Police now considering missing teen’s disappearance the result of foul play

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police announced Thursday that they now believe that a teenager who went missing over a year ago was the victim of foul play.

Keeshae Jacobs went missing 14 months ago, and in that time police have begun to suspect foul play in her disappearance.

Police said family and friends have not heard from Jacobs since Sept. 26, 2016 when she told a family member she would see them the next day. The family member contacted police when she never returned home.

“Keeshae’s family understands the scope and magnitude of this investigation,” Detective William Thompson said. “This is not a young lady that just decided to run away or move to another state, it is not her character to not call her family or friends in 14 months when she would reach out to them every day.”\

PREVIOUS STORY: Tuesday marks the 1-year-anniversary of Keeshae Jacobs’ disappearance

Jacobs is described as a 21-year-old black female 5’3″ tall, and weighing about 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing black basketball shorts, pink and black Nike basketball shoes and a pink scarf. She has tattoos on her right foot, right leg and right hand of a leaf, paws and a flower.

“Detectives have worked diligently in an effort to locate and find Miss Jacobs,” Det. Thompson said. “We hope that publicizing our belief that she was met with foul play might prompt others to come forward with information that will help solve this case.”

This is not the only tragedy that has befallen Keeshae’s family in recent months. In January of this year, Keeshae’s brother and only sibling Deavon Jacobs was murdered.

Anyone who has knowledge or information concerning the disappearance of Ms. Jacobs or has information on her whereabouts is asked to call Major Crimes Detective William Thompson at (804) 646-3925 or Crime Stoppers at 780-1000.

