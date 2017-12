RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — They may be the three-time defending VHSL Class Four state champions, but Monacan varsity girls head basketball coach Larry Starr has a much different team than the one he coached the last four seasons. A team he says has potential in the long-term.

Thursday night the Chiefs (2-0) overcame a sluggish first half to overcome the Rapids (1-2) to win 51-46.