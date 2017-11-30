Local teams bracing for football semi-final matchups

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Only two weeks remain in the high school football year and four teams in Central Virginia are still left standing in postseason play for the VHSL state semi-finals this weekend.
CLASS 5 STATE SEMI-FINAL
Nansemond River at Highland Springs, 4:00 p.m. (Saturday)
CLASS 4 STATE SEMI-FINAL
Lafayette at Louisa County, 2:00 p.m. (Saturday)
CLASS 3 STATE SEMI-FINAL
James Monroe at Hopewell, 1:30 p.m. (Saturday)
CLASS 1 STATE SEMI-FINAL
Riverheads vs. Essex at Middlesex High School, 1:30 p.m. (Saturday)