Local teams bracing for football semi-final matchups

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Only two weeks remain in the high school football year and four teams in Central Virginia are still left standing in postseason play for the VHSL state semi-finals this weekend.

CLASS 5 STATE SEMI-FINAL

Nansemond River at Highland Springs, 4:00 p.m. (Saturday)

CLASS 4 STATE SEMI-FINAL

Lafayette at Louisa County, 2:00 p.m. (Saturday)

CLASS 3 STATE SEMI-FINAL

James Monroe at Hopewell, 1:30 p.m. (Saturday)

CLASS 1 STATE SEMI-FINAL

Riverheads vs. Essex at Middlesex High School, 1:30 p.m. (Saturday)