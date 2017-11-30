Disney finds lead for live-action ‘Mulan’

(CNN) – Disney has found its Mulan.

Chinese actress, Liu Yifei, also known as Crystal Liu, has scored the title role in the live-action version of “Mulan,” Disney confirmed to CNN.

The movie, which is set to be released in 2019, is based on the 1998 animated feature film that grossed more that $300 million dollars worldwide.

Ming-Na Wen voiced Mulan in the animated version of the film. The voices of Eddie Murpy, Miguel Ferrer and BD Wong were also featured.

Niki Caro, who most recently directed “The Zookeeper’s Wife,” is set to helm the new “Mulan.”

A well-known figure in China, Liu has starred in films like “The Forbidden Kingdom” with Jackie Chan and “Outcast,” alongside Nicolas Cage and Hayden Christensen.

Liu, who is also a model, has served as a brand ambassador for Dior.

More casting announcements regarding “Mulan” will be made in the coming weeks, Disney said.

