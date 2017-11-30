2 in custody after Chesterfield County vehicle pursuit ends in crash

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police have two people in custody after a short vehicle pursuit that ended in a crash.

The pursuit started on Midlothian and Chippenham Parkway and ended at Hull Street and Chippenham Parkway.

Police say the suspect crashed across all lanes of traffic.

No one was injured in the crash and no other vehicles were damaged.

Police said one of the suspects already has a warrant on file. Both suspects are also facing larceny charges.

