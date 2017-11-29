Woman suffers non-life threatening injuries in south Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman suffered non-life threatening injuries in a shooting in Richmond’s south side Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the incident happened on Afton Avenue near Jefferson Davis Highway.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. No suspect information has been provided at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

