Woman sentenced to 3 years in crash that killed infant in stroller

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A woman has been sentenced to prison after being found guilty of aggravated vehicular homicide in connection with the death of a 7-month-old boy in June 2016.

Muhuba Ali Mohamed, 32, was accused of running off the right side of the roadway on Westerville Road in June 2016, striking a mailbox, and hitting a father who was pushing the baby in a stroller.

Mohamed was given 3 years in prison, as well as a lifetime suspension of her driver’s license.

