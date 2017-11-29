Virginia tribes: Take Pocahontas out of politics

Members of Virginia tribes that count Pocahontas among their ancestors say her name shouldn’t be used for political gain.

The comments came a day after President Donald Trump referred to Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren as “Pocahontas” at an event honoring Navajo war veterans. He’s used the nickname before to mock Warren’s claims that she’s of Native American heritage.

Anne Richardson, chief of the Rappahannock Tribe, says Trump has shown he knows little about Pocahontas’ role in establishing the United States. She says he shouldn’t use Pocahontas to express personal feelings about Warren.

Kent Adams of the Upper Mattaponi Indian Tribe says Pocahontas is an icon and her name shouldn’t be used disparagingly.

Historians say Pocahontas is well-known as a Disney princess but less so for the sacrifices she made for her people.

