US Marshals capture Virginia man accused of raping 2 young girls

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (WRIC) — A man accused of raping two young children in Front Royal was arrested Wednesday in West Virginia.

Michael Edward Haymond has been missing ever since Front Royal Police charged him with raping two girls under the age of 13.

Haymond fled the area before police could serve him the warrants for his arrest. Shortly thereafter, his vehicle was found without tags in West Virginia.

However, he was captured Wednesday morning by the Harrisonburg division of the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Task Force, with help from the Martinsburg division of the Mountain State Fugitive Task Force.

Police did not give further details about how he was captured.

He is now being held at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in West Virginia, where he’s awaiting begin extradited back to Virginia.

