Super-dad wore a tutu to his daughter’s ballet class just to make her happy

(WRIC Newsroom) — When asked by his daughter to join her for parent night in ballet class, one father accepted the invite with great gusto.

Thanh Tran of Tennessee was invited because his daughter’s mother was seven months pregnant.

“It’s one parent with each kid,” mom Rebecca Tran said. “Right away when they said that, she picked her dad.”

Adriana doubled down and asked her dad to wear a tutu during the class. Challenge accepted.

“Everyone automatically looked at him, and he was trying not to laugh,” Tran said. “I think he made a lot of people’s days; he just walked in with it right on.”

