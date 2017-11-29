Spiders’ Kyle Lauletta invited to Reese’s Senior Bowl

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Spiders all-time leader in passing yards and touchdowns Kyle Lauletta didn’t get his invite when he found out he was named to the Reese’s Senior Bowl roster, he got the news off social media before he’d even received the actual lettered invitation.

Lauletta will join seven other senior quarterbacks in Mobile, Al. for the week of January 27th, 2018 to impress NFL scouts and coaches for a shot at an NFL roster.

Lauletta is the first Spider to receive an invitation to the Senior Bowl since Lawrence Sidbury in 2009 and is the eighth Spider overall.