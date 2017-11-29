No sister act: Nuns’ album tops charts in time for Christmas

ANN ARBOR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — They may be sisters, but this is no act.

The Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Eucharist, say the songs on their chart-topping albums are “just praying.” In fact, the sisters record in the same chapel outside Ann Arbor, Michigan, where they pray and sing every day.

Members of the 130-member Catholic order rarely perform in public, so the albums are a way to share their love of God and music with the world. Their third and latest album, “Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring: Christmas with the Dominican Sisters of Mary,” has muscled its way to the top of Billboard’s classical chart and climbed nearly as high on the holiday chart.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.