Mayor Stoney sends letter to governor requesting more funding for RPS

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney sent a letter to Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe Tuesday requesting additional funds for Richmond Public Schools in the upcoming annual state budget.

In the letter, Stoney asked the McAuliffe’s budget proposal “ensures our system has the resources and capacity to affect the reforms identified by the 2017 division level review and [Memorandum of Understanding], with a focus on the unique leadership challenges Richmond faces.”

Without asking for a specific amount of funds, Stoney pointed out recent efforts on behalf of the school system to identify the areas most in need of improvement.

Chiefly amongst these, Stoney pointed to high rates of school leadership and teacher turnover and requested funds to better recruit and retain the best teachers, while providing support and opportunities for them to develop new skills.

Stoney concluded the letter by appealing to the great need of Richmond’s students and describing the request for funds as an investment.

“Funding for leadership and student needs will help our school division make the systemic changes needed to sustain progress over the long-term, preventing the need for additional state interventions in the future,” Stoney wrote. “Most of all, with dedicated funding to support these steps, we can ensure that RPS students receive the educational opportunities they need and deserve.”

Gov. McAuliffe has not commented publicly on the letter.

