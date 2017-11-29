Man accused of torturing, killing puppies in Petersburg pleads guilty

Related Coverage Man accused of torturing, killing puppies in Petersburg turns himself in

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — Brandon Gillie, the man accused of torturing and killing puppies in Petersburg, pleaded guilty in court Tuesday.

Gillie was facing five counts related to the torture and death of three puppies. He was sentenced to serve six years in jail.

8News first reported back in January when police were looking for Gillie, who was accused of mutilating, torturing and killing young puppies.

A detective working the case called it, ‘probably the worse case I’ve seen or heard of since I’ve been a detective.’

“He cut their bodies open, and when he cut their bodies open, he also tried to glue it back together,” Detective Thomas Ewers said. “He put glue over the dogs’ faces, including their muzzle, I guess in an attempt keep the dogs from being loud or trying to suffocate them.

“He forced them to swallow several items, including firecrackers and poison.”

