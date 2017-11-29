Local police remind residents how to stay safe when meeting to sell items

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Local police spoke with 8News Wednesday to talk about how to stay safe when meeting with strangers to buy or sell items.

This comes after a shootout between a Chesterfield teenager and an off-duty police officer earlier this week, all over an Xbox video game console.

When selling items using websites like Craigslist, police recommend residents meet in public parking lots during the daytime. But if you’re still concerned, Chesterfield Police recommend that you meet in designated safe meeting areas.

The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office released a video on Facebook this week reminding people where the safe exchange areas are located near the County Courthouse.

The safe exchange area at the Chesterfield Government complex has security cameras around it that are monitored around the clock by deputies.

If there is a problem, there is also a panic button at the spot that activates a strobe light.

You can find safe exchange locations at the following locations.

-Chesterfield Courts Building located at 9500 Courthouse Road in Chesterfield

-VCU Police Safe Exchange Location at 224 East Broad Street in Richmond

