‘It still feels surreal’: Richmond teacher reflects on prestigious award

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Earlier this month, an assembly at a local middle school turned from ordinary to quite extraordinary for one teacher.

Social studies teacher Ryan James was surprised with the $25,000 Milken Educator Award at Lucille M. Brown Middle School.

Time Magazine calls the award ‘The Oscars of Teaching.’

The award is given to 45 teachers nationwide, and James is the only winner from Virginia.

He dropped by the 8News studio to talk about the honor.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.