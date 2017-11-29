Humpback whales spotted off Myrtle Beach coast

MYRTLE BEACH SC (WCMH) — Two humpback whales were spotted off the coast of Myrtle Beach over the weekend.

According to the South Carolina State Parks Facebook page, the two humpbacks were spotted from the Myrtle Beach State Park pier.

“Sometimes during the winter months, these creatures can be seen along the SC coast. What a cool sight to see!” the SCSP wrote on the Facebook post.

Of course these humpbacks aren’t the only aquatic animal to hang out near the Myrtle Beach coast.

Hilton the 12.5 foot great white shark went viral when he continued to ping off the South Carolina/North Carolina coasts during the summer.

