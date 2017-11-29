Hermitage High School’s Patrick Kane resigning as head football coach

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Even after finishing the 2017 season 11-2 with a loss to Highland Springs in the VHSL Class 5B regional final, the Hermitage Panthers’ biggest loss of the year is the resignation of their long-time head coach.

Wednesday afternoon, Hermitage High School confirmed with 8News that Patrick Kane is stepping down as head coach of the football program after 17 seasons. Once he was hired in 2001, Kane produced a 6-2 debut season that started his run to becoming the winningest head coach in the program’s history, finishing 10 seasons with 10 or more wins.

The school’s athletic director Chris Rollison tells 8News Kane submitted his letter of resignation Wednesday morning and later told the team he was stepping down during an afternoon study hall period.

“It was emotional, it was sad and it was shocking,” says Rollison when recalling his heartfelt conversation with Kane Wednesday morning, “any time this happens it is difficult, but we must move on.”

No details as to why Kane is leaving the program at this point in time have yet to be revealed. He has not been available for any comment.

The school will process Kane’s resignation letter to post the job opening as soon as possible, Rollison hopes to have the head football coach position filled by spring workouts in 2018. Until then, assistant coaches will work together to lead the football program during the search.