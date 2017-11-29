GRTC announces enhanced bus service to and from RIC

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — GRTC is launching a new transit network that it claims will significantly enhance bus service to and from Richmond International Airport.

GRTC currently offers three trips to RIC every weekday. Once the new route and GRTC Pulse begin service in 2018, a GRTC bus will be servicing RIC every 30 minutes between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 7 A/B Nine Mile Henrico will provide service from downtown Richmond to Henrico County’s east end, also connection riders with popular destinations including White Oak Village and the Walmart shopping center.

The route will be the largest expansion to RIC in GRTC’s history once it begins service.

“GRTC is excited to partner with Henrico County and RIC on this service expansion, which will enable more of RIC’s workforce to conveniently and reliably reach their jobs at the airport,” GRTC Chief Executive Officer David Green said in a release.

RIC currently employs approximately 2,500 employees who work for airlines, rental car agencies, concessionaires, federal agencies like the FAA and/or TSA as well as the Airport Commission.

“Richmond International Airport expects that improved GRTC bus service to the airport will not only provide benefits in terms of workforce access to a major employment center, but will also offer a consistent public transit option to travelers visiting the Richmond Region,” RIC spokesperson Troy Bell said.

The new route is funded by Henrico County, with annual matches from the Commonwealth of Virginia.

